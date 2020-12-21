First Trust (FFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

First Trust (FFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FFA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.25, the dividend yield is 6.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFA was $17.25, representing a -2.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.75 and a 88.11% increase over the 52 week low of $9.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

