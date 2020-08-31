First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that FIF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.01, the dividend yield is 7.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIF was $10.01, representing a -42.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.50 and a 65.45% increase over the 52 week low of $6.05.

