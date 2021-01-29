First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that FIF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.84, the dividend yield is 6.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIF was $10.84, representing a -37.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.36 and a 79.17% increase over the 52 week low of $6.05.

