First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.91%, the lowest has been 5.30%, and the highest has been 18.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIF is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 6,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 48.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 171.71% over the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 886K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 8.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 613K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 25.81% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 468K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 69.68% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund holds 270K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P.

