First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.89%, the lowest has been 5.30%, and the highest has been 18.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIF is 0.29%, an increase of 81.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 6,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wealthspire Advisors holds 905K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 4.72% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 638K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 493K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 473K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 90.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 1,208.36% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing a decrease of 57.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 32.68% over the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P.

