First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) Declares $0.30 Dividend

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.96%, the lowest has been 7.80%, and the highest has been 31.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.76 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEN is 0.09%, a decrease of 31.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 4,863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEN by 61.53% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEN by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Clarus Group holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ameritas Advisory Services holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (the "Fund") is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund pursues its objective by investing in cash-generating securities of energy companies, with a focus on investing in publicly-traded MLPs, related public entities in the energy sector and other public companies, which EIP believes offer opportunities for income and growth.

