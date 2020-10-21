First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -48.28% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.11, the dividend yield is 11.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FEN was $10.11, representing a -56.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.29 and a 67.66% increase over the 52 week low of $6.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

