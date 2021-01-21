First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FEN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FEN was $12.25, representing a -47.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.29 and a 103.15% increase over the 52 week low of $6.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.