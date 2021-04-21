First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14, the dividend yield is 8.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FEN was $14, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.10 and a 59.09% increase over the 52 week low of $8.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.