First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FDEU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FDEU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.08, the dividend yield is 7.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDEU was $10.08, representing a -34.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.36 and a 39.57% increase over the 52 week low of $7.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDEU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

