First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDEU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FDEU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.11, the dividend yield is 5.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDEU was $13.11

