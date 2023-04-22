First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) Declares $0.07 Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.93%, the lowest has been 5.56%, and the highest has been 10.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDEU is 0.21%, an increase of 33.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 11,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDEU by 0.96% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDEU by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,402K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDEU by 32.64% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 630K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 42.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDEU by 111.82% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 564K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 120.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDEU by 99.95% over the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of equity securities of European companies of any market capitalization, including, but not limited to, common and preferred stocks that pay dividends, depositary receipts, and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities other than the principal amount of borrowings, if any.

