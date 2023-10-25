First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.78, changing hands as low as $150.21 per share. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDN's low point in its 52 week range is $114.86 per share, with $176.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.87.

