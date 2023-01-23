First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FDN

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.33, changing hands as high as $137.65 per share. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDN's low point in its 52 week range is $114.86 per share, with $202.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.18.

