First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (FGD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FGD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.54, changing hands as low as $21.48 per share. First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FGD's low point in its 52 week range is $19.77 per share, with $23.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.51.
