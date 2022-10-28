First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.88% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $600,518 worth of VST, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $21.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 12,938 $23.19 $299,993 05/26/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 9,000 $26.00 $234,000 06/14/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 32,000 $23.30 $745,568 06/14/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $23.16 $463,160 06/17/2022 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 8,050 $22.50 $181,142 06/17/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $22.40 $223,980 06/17/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 18,000 $22.01 $396,198 08/10/2022 Paul M. Barbas Director 8,000 $24.90 $199,174

