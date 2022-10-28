First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.88% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $600,518 worth of VST, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $21.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|12,938
|$23.19
|$299,993
|05/26/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|9,000
|$26.00
|$234,000
|06/14/2022
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|32,000
|$23.30
|$745,568
|06/14/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$23.16
|$463,160
|06/17/2022
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|8,050
|$22.50
|$181,142
|06/17/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$22.40
|$223,980
|06/17/2022
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|18,000
|$22.01
|$396,198
|08/10/2022
|Paul M. Barbas
|Director
|8,000
|$24.90
|$199,174
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.