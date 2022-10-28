Markets
DDIV

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.88% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $600,518 worth of VST, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $21.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 12,938 $23.19 $299,993
05/26/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 9,000 $26.00 $234,000
06/14/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 32,000 $23.30 $745,568
06/14/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $23.16 $463,160
06/17/2022 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 8,050 $22.50 $181,142
06/17/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $22.40 $223,980
06/17/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 18,000 $22.01 $396,198
08/10/2022 Paul M. Barbas Director 8,000 $24.90 $199,174

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDIVVST

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular