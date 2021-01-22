First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 3.53% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $959,964 worth of VICI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:
VICI — last trade: $26.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/31/2020
|John W. R. Payne
|President and COO
|9,200
|$21.63
|$198,996
|09/15/2020
|James R. Abrahamson
|Director
|10,000
|$25.14
|$251,450
|11/10/2020
|James R. Abrahamson
|Director
|5,100
|$23.92
|$121,992
And Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), the #14 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $688,837 worth of IVZ, which represents approximately 2.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IVZ is detailed in the table below:
IVZ — last trade: $20.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/02/2020
|Martin L. Flanagan
|President & CEO
|294,507
|$10.19
|$2,999,988
|09/02/2020
|Sarah Beshar
|Director
|9,500
|$10.54
|$100,117
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.