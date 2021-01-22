First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 3.53% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $959,964 worth of VICI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:

VICI — last trade: $26.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/31/2020 John W. R. Payne President and COO 9,200 $21.63 $198,996
09/15/2020 James R. Abrahamson Director 10,000 $25.14 $251,450
11/10/2020 James R. Abrahamson Director 5,100 $23.92 $121,992

And Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), the #14 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (Symbol: DDIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $688,837 worth of IVZ, which represents approximately 2.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IVZ is detailed in the table below:

IVZ — last trade: $20.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/02/2020 Martin L. Flanagan President & CEO 294,507 $10.19 $2,999,988
09/02/2020 Sarah Beshar Director 9,500 $10.54 $100,117

