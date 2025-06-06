First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 (FV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (Symbol: FV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.03, changing hands as high as $58.31 per share. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FV's low point in its 52 week range is $47.04 per share, with $63.0924 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.