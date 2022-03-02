First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 (FV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (Symbol: FV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.71, changing hands as high as $48.28 per share. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FV's low point in its 52 week range is $40.76 per share, with $51.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.18.

