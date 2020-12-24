First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), which makes up 4.49% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,223,260 worth of ACI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACI:

ACI — last trade: $15.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2020 Kim S. Fennebresque Director 1,000 $14.93 $14,926 08/04/2020 Sharon L. Allen Director 2,000 $14.83 $29,656 08/03/2020 Alan H. Schumacher Director 1,500 $14.83 $22,245 08/04/2020 Steven A. Davis Director 7,100 $15.17 $107,696 08/14/2020 Vivek Sankaran President and CEO 25,000 $14.74 $368,575

And Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), the #8 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,581,966 worth of SFM, which represents approximately 3.84% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFM is detailed in the table below:

SFM — last trade: $20.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2020 Joel D. Anderson Director 5,000 $23.95 $119,750 11/02/2020 Joe Fortunato Director 13,000 $18.80 $244,366 11/02/2020 Kristen E. Blum Director 2,750 $18.50 $50,875

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.