First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), which makes up 4.55% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,371,542 worth of ACI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACI:
ACI — last trade: $14.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2020
|Kim S. Fennebresque
|Director
|1,000
|$14.93
|$14,926
|08/04/2020
|Sharon L. Allen
|Director
|2,000
|$14.83
|$29,656
|08/03/2020
|Alan H. Schumacher
|Director
|1,500
|$14.83
|$22,245
|08/04/2020
|Steven A. Davis
|Director
|7,100
|$15.17
|$107,696
|08/14/2020
|Vivek Sankaran
|President and CEO
|25,000
|$14.74
|$368,575
And Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), the #7 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,306,646 worth of SFM, which represents approximately 3.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFM is detailed in the table below:
SFM — last trade: $20.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2020
|Joel D. Anderson
|Director
|5,000
|$23.95
|$119,750
|11/02/2020
|Joe Fortunato
|Director
|13,000
|$18.80
|$244,366
|11/02/2020
|Kristen E. Blum
|Director
|2,750
|$18.50
|$50,875
