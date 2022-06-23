First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), which makes up 0.73% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,979,955 worth of HLT, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HLT:
HLT — last trade: $112.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2022
|Raymond E. Mabus
|Director
|700
|$144.70
|$101,290
|05/24/2022
|Douglas M. Steenland
|Director
|1,967
|$127.69
|$251,156
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #82 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,113,024 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:
VFC — last trade: $45.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/03/2022
|W. Rodney McMullen
|Director
|3,000
|$64.50
|$193,500
|03/03/2022
|W. Rodney McMullen
|Director
|3,000
|$56.00
|$168,000
|05/25/2022
|W. Rodney McMullen
|Director
|3,000
|$45.40
|$136,200
|05/31/2022
|W. Rodney McMullen
|Director
|3,000
|$49.99
|$149,970
|06/14/2022
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|10,000
|$45.39
|$453,858
