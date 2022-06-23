Markets
FXD

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), which makes up 0.73% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,979,955 worth of HLT, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HLT:

HLT — last trade: $112.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2022 Raymond E. Mabus Director 700 $144.70 $101,290
05/24/2022 Douglas M. Steenland Director 1,967 $127.69 $251,156

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #82 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,113,024 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:

VFC — last trade: $45.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/03/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $64.50 $193,500
03/03/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $56.00 $168,000
05/25/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $45.40 $136,200
05/31/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $49.99 $149,970
06/14/2022 Richard Carucci Director 10,000 $45.39 $453,858

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FXD HLT VFC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular