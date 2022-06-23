First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), which makes up 0.73% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,979,955 worth of HLT, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HLT:

HLT — last trade: $112.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2022 Raymond E. Mabus Director 700 $144.70 $101,290 05/24/2022 Douglas M. Steenland Director 1,967 $127.69 $251,156

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #82 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,113,024 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:

VFC — last trade: $45.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/03/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $64.50 $193,500 03/03/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $56.00 $168,000 05/25/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $45.40 $136,200 05/31/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $49.99 $149,970 06/14/2022 Richard Carucci Director 10,000 $45.39 $453,858

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.