First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.48, changing hands as high as $53.06 per share. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXD's low point in its 52 week range is $46.74 per share, with $58.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.02.

