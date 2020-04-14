First Trust Cloud Computing Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SKYY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (Symbol: SKYY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.83, changing hands as high as $59.16 per share. First Trust Cloud Computing shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKYY's low point in its 52 week range is $45 per share, with $68.9422 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.05.

