First Trust Capital Strength (FTCS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Symbol: FTCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.04, changing hands as high as $57.08 per share. First Trust Capital Strength shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTCS's low point in its 52 week range is $42.46 per share, with $63.4674 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.94.

