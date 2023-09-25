First Trust Capital Strength Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTCS

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Symbol: FTCS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.39, changing hands as low as $74.33 per share. First Trust Capital Strength shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTCS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.01 per share, with $79.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.