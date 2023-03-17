First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (Symbol: DTRE) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), which makes up 4.03% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (Symbol: DTRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,025,748 worth of DBRG, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DBRG:

DBRG — last trade: $11.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/20/2022 Liam Stewart Chief Operating Officer 3,300 $15.26 $50,348 09/20/2022 Marc C. Ganzi CEO 32,000 $15.22 $487,040

