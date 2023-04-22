First Trust-abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First Trust-abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.63 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.07%, the lowest has been 7.74%, and the highest has been 11.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust-abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAM is 0.09%, a decrease of 49.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.12% to 9,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAM by 14.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAM by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 627K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 88.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAM by 738.15% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 570K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 94.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAM by 1,886.10% over the last quarter.

First Trust-abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities other than the principal amount of borrowings, if any.

