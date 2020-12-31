First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FAM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAM was $10.54, representing a -9.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.63 and a 37.24% increase over the 52 week low of $7.68.

This marks the 13th quarter that FAM has paid the same dividend.

