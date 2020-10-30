First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FAM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.45, the dividend yield is 10.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAM was $9.45, representing a -18.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.63 and a 23.05% increase over the 52 week low of $7.68.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

