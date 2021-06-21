First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that FEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.5, the dividend yield is 9.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FEO was $15.5, representing a -2.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.88 and a 33.74% increase over the 52 week low of $11.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.