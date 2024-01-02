First trials, major fights will shape Camp Lejeune litigation in 2024

By Diana Novak Jones

Jan 2 (Reuters) - In the coming year, litigation over tainted water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune may involve the first trials, which could decide liability and damages for several types of cancer claims as one of the biggest mass torts takes shape.

Nearly 150,000 administrative claims and 1,500 lawsuits have been filed over the water at the Jacksonville, North Carolina Marine base, which was contaminated for decades with chemicals that government scientists have linked to cancer and other diseases.

Ed Bell of Bell Legal Group, who is lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the litigation, said in a statement that 2024 will be "critical" because the first cases will get to trial.

The trials will be used to determine the value of claims over different diseases, but to get there, the parties have to resolve some looming questions in the litigation: whose cases should go to trial -- and who should decide those trials.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment.

The first trials are expected to address claims over leukemia, Parkinson’s disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bladder cancer and kidney cancer.

Attorneys for both the government and the plaintiffs have selected batches of cases to go trial, with the final selection expected in the early part of 2024.

But the government is disputing whether Camp Lejeune claims should go to trial before a jury, according to filings. Government attorneys are arguing the law which removed government immunity for the claims does not affirmatively and unambiguously grant the right for claimants to seek jury trials. Trials may proceed before a judge, they argue.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say the law, known as the PACT Act, clearly allows jury trials. The motion is still pending, court records show.

Other questions that may be resolved in 2024 include who qualifies to bring a claim on behalf of someone who died after they were exposed to the water.

The claims and lawsuits became possible in August 2022 after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act, removing government immunity, and 2023 marked the start of the litigation.

The first lawsuits were filed in February in the Eastern District of North Carolina, with more than 900 hitting the docket by early May. The court named a team of plaintiffs’ attorneys to oversee the litigation, choosing Bell, Zina Bash of Keller Postman, Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and several others as co-lead counsel.

In September, the Navy and the U.S. Department of Justice announced an “elective option,” which offers pre-set settlement amounts to people who suffered from specific diseases, based on how long they were exposed. At a hearing on Oct. 30, government attorneys said they had offered the first payouts to Camp Lejeune victims. By Dec. 19, the government had paid $1,450,000 to resolve six cases, according to court filings.

Just before the new year, the plaintiffs' leadership team lost out on its bid to force the government to turn over a new but unpublished study on cancer incidence rates at Camp Lejeune.

