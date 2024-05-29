News & Insights

Stocks

First Tractor Shareholders Pass Key Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

During the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Class Meetings of First Tractor Company Limited, shareholders passed all proposed resolutions except for amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedures for General Meetings due to the H Shares holders’ class meeting vote. The AGM, attended by 59.45% of shareholders holding voting rights, was conducted on May 29, 2024. The company’s board assured that the announcement contains no inaccuracies or misleading statements.

For further insights into HK:0038 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.