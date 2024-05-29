First Tractor Shareholders Pass Key Resolutions

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

During the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Class Meetings of First Tractor Company Limited, shareholders passed all proposed resolutions except for amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedures for General Meetings due to the H Shares holders’ class meeting vote. The AGM, attended by 59.45% of shareholders holding voting rights, was conducted on May 29, 2024. The company’s board assured that the announcement contains no inaccuracies or misleading statements.

