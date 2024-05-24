First Tractor Initiates Stake Sale in Zhongyuan Bank

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Company Limited has announced the initiation of a material asset disposal, specifically the public listing of a subsidiary’s minor stake in Zhongyuan Bank. As of the announcement date, no buyer has been found for the equity. The company will update investors on the transaction’s progress every 30 days and cautions them to consider the inherent risks involved.

