First Tractor Company (SEHK:38) Price Target Increased by 22.55% to 13.64

The average one-year price target for First Tractor Company (SEHK:38) has been revised to HK$13.64 / share. This is an increase of 22.55% from the prior estimate of HK$11.13 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$13.50 to a high of HK$14.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.35% from the latest reported closing price of HK$8.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Tractor Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 38 is 0.03%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 11,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,122K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,882K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 38 by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,071K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 38 by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 902K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 828K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,804K shares , representing a decrease of 479.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 38 by 65.01% over the last quarter.

