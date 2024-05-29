First Tractor Co Declares Year-End Dividend

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Company Limited has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.3194 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2023. The shareholders approved the dividend on May 29, 2024, and it will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at HKD 0.352 per share, considering the exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.102. The payment date is set for July 5, 2024, after a book close period from June 4 to June 7, with a 10% withholding tax for non-resident enterprise shareholders.

