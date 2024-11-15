News & Insights

First Tractor Co Announces New Financial Services Agreement

November 15, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co has announced a new Financial Services Agreement effective from January 2025 to December 2027, aimed at ensuring financial stability and secure returns. The agreement involves connected transactions with Sinomach Finance, a subsidiary of its controlling shareholder, and requires compliance with both Hong Kong and Shanghai Listing Rules. Some transactions under this agreement will need independent shareholders’ approval due to applicable percentage ratios.

