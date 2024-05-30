First Tractor Co Announces Corrected Dividend

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Company Limited has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.3194 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, with corrections made to the previously stated amount and updates on withholding tax information. Shareholders will receive the dividend in HKD at the rate of 0.35199 per share on July 5, 2024, after a book close period from June 4 to June 7, 2024. Non-resident enterprise shareholders will be subject to a 10% corporate income tax, while Mainland investors using the Stock Connect programs face a 20% individual income tax, with provisions for tax credits.

