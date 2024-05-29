First Tractor Co Announces 2023 Final Dividend

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Company Limited has announced a final dividend for 2023 of RMB0.3194 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on May 29, 2024. The register of members will close from June 4 to June 7, 2024, to determine eligible shareholders, who must submit their documents by June 3, 2024, to receive the dividend, which will be paid in Hong Kong dollars using the exchange rate of the preceding week.

