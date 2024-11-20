First Tin PLC’s Chairman Increases Stake Amid Tin Demand

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

In a strategic move, Charles Cannon-Brookes, Non-Executive Chairman of First Tin PLC, has boosted his stake in the tin development company by purchasing over 10 million shares at 6 pence each. This transaction elevates Arlington Group Asset Management Limited’s holding to 10% of First Tin’s issued share capital. With growing demand for tin, First Tin is strategically positioned to capitalize on its assets in Germany and Australia, addressing the global demand for sustainable tin supply.

