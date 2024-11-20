First Tin PLC’s Chairman Increases Stake Amid Tin Demand

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
In a strategic move, Charles Cannon-Brookes, Non-Executive Chairman of First Tin PLC, has boosted his stake in the tin development company by purchasing over 10 million shares at 6 pence each. This transaction elevates Arlington Group Asset Management Limited’s holding to 10% of First Tin’s issued share capital. With growing demand for tin, First Tin is strategically positioned to capitalize on its assets in Germany and Australia, addressing the global demand for sustainable tin supply.
For further insights into GB:1SN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.