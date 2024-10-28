First Tin PLC Raises £8M for Key Project Enhancements

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin PLC has successfully raised approximately £8 million through a conditional placing of new shares, targeting significant enhancements at its Taronga project in Australia, with a focus on increasing the project’s value and securing final permits. A portion of the funds will also advance permitting and community engagement efforts for their German assets. This move underscores First Tin’s commitment to fast-track the development of high-value, low-capex tin assets in politically stable regions.

