First Tin Plc CEO Increases Stake Amid Growth Ambitions

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.
First Tin Plc’s CEO, William Scotting, has boosted his stake in the company by purchasing 333,333 shares at 6 pence each, now holding 0.41% of the company’s share capital. This move underscores confidence in First Tin’s growth potential as it focuses on sustainable tin production in Germany and Australia. The company aims to be a key player in supplying tin, crucial for decarbonization and electrification, amidst increasing demand and supply deficits.
