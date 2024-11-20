News & Insights

First Tin Plc CEO Increases Stake Amid Growth Ambitions

November 20, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin Plc’s CEO, William Scotting, has boosted his stake in the company by purchasing 333,333 shares at 6 pence each, now holding 0.41% of the company’s share capital. This move underscores confidence in First Tin’s growth potential as it focuses on sustainable tin production in Germany and Australia. The company aims to be a key player in supplying tin, crucial for decarbonization and electrification, amidst increasing demand and supply deficits.

