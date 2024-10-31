News & Insights

First Tin PLC Announces £8 Million Fundraising Initiative

October 31, 2024 — 08:26 am EDT

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin PLC has announced a significant £8 million fundraising effort to support its tin projects in Australia and Germany. The company plans to issue 133,333,334 new shares at 6 pence each, with the funds primarily allocated to enhance the Taronga project in Australia and support permitting activities in Germany. This move is aimed at boosting the company’s production capabilities as it targets the growing demand for tin, a crucial metal for decarbonization and electrification.

