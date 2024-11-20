First Tin Expands Capital for Global Clean Energy Shift

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin PLC has successfully listed 133 million new ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, enhancing its capital for advancing tin projects in Germany and Australia. With 451 million shares now in circulation, the company aims to boost tin production to meet rising demand as tin remains crucial for decarbonization and electrification. This strategic move positions First Tin to capitalize on the global shift toward clean energy and technology.

