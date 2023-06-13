First-time homebuyer loans and programs can help make aspiring homeowners’ dreams a reality. They’re designed to provide financial assistance to people who have lower incomes, less savings or a lower credit score. If you want to buy a home but could use some help, one of these first-time homebuyer loans or programs could make a big difference.

What Is a First-Time Homebuyer Program?

A first-time homebuyer program can help you overcome some of the biggest hurdles to becoming a homeowner, like not having enough savings for a down payment or closing costs. These programs help in one or more of the following ways:

Allow you to make a smaller down payment

Provide you a grant or zero-interest second mortgage to cover some or all of your down payment or closing costs

Offer you a better interest rate

Charge you less for mortgage insurance

Give you a financial incentive to live in a less-desirable area

Let you borrow when you have a high debt-to-income (DTI) ratio

Types of First-Time Homebuyer Programs

There are many different types of first-time homebuyer programs because not all first-time homebuyers are the same. So, there’s a good chance at least one of the following options could help you out.

Low Down Payment Loans

You don’t need 20% down to buy a home, which is a good thing, because many people don’t have that kind of cash. That’s why Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have several low down payment mortgages where you can put down as little as 3%. Many participating lenders offer the following Fannie and Freddie loans:

Fannie Mae HomeReady: You may qualify for a HomeReady mortgage if you’re a lower-income homebuyer with a credit score of at least 620. These loans have competitive interest rates and let you get your down payment from an outside source, like a gift, grant or state assistance program.

You may qualify for a HomeReady mortgage if you’re a lower-income homebuyer with a credit score of at least 620. These loans have competitive interest rates and let you get your down payment from an outside source, like a gift, grant or state assistance program. Freddie Mac Home Possible: Home Possible loans are available to homebuyers with low or very low income—no more than 80% of the median income for the area where you want to buy. An unusual feature of these loans is that your sweat equity can count toward your down payment. But if you’re not handy or able-bodied, this program also accepts gift, grant and assistance funds as a down payment.

Home Possible loans are available to homebuyers with low or very low income—no more than 80% of the median income for the area where you want to buy. An unusual feature of these loans is that your sweat equity can count toward your down payment. But if you’re not handy or able-bodied, this program also accepts gift, grant and assistance funds as a down payment. Freddie Mac HomeOne: Unlike HomeReady and Home Possible loans, HomeOne loans have no geographic or area income limits. And, again, the down payment doesn’t have to come from your savings account—it can come from a gift, grant or homebuyer assistance program.

One important caveat with these loans: When your down payment is less than 20%, you’ll need to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI) until you accumulate 20% in equity. Some first-time homebuyer programs also require you to complete a free or inexpensive homebuyer education course.

Government-Sponsored Loans

When you get a government-sponsored loan, the federal government provides a guarantee to the lender that it will repay part of your loan if you default. Because of this guarantee, lenders will give mortgages to borrowers they might otherwise deem too risky.

Here are the three biggest government-backed loan programs that could help you as a first-time buyer.

FHA loan: Sponsored by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), this type of mortgage has more lenient credit score and down payment requirements. You can put as little as 3.5% down with a 580 credit score. FHA loans require upfront and annual mortgage insurance.

Sponsored by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), this type of mortgage has more lenient credit score and down payment requirements. You can put as little as 3.5% down with a 580 credit score. FHA loans require upfront and annual mortgage insurance. VA loan: Military service members, veterans and surviving spouses may be eligible for this loan sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). You can put no money down on a VA loan, and there’s no mortgage insurance. However, you will have to pay a VA funding fee. You can usually finance that cost along with your mortgage if you prefer.

Military service members, veterans and surviving spouses may be eligible for this loan sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). You can put no money down on a VA loan, and there’s no mortgage insurance. However, you will have to pay a VA funding fee. You can usually finance that cost along with your mortgage if you prefer. USDA loan: If you’d like to live in a rural area or outlying suburb, a loan sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) may be right for you. You won’t need a down payment for some USDA loans, but your income can’t exceed a certain limit. The limit depends on the loan program and the location where you’re buying.

Down Payment Assistance Options

Many states have their own programs to help first-time homebuyers with their down payment and/or closing costs. You can find these programs by searching online for “first-time homebuyer” or “down payment assistance” and the name of your state. You can also check the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Local Homebuying Programs page.

Down Payment Assistance by State

Down payment assistance programs usually offer a grant that you don’t have to repay or a small second mortgage with a low interest rate. That mortgage may also be a “soft second,” meaning your payments are deferred. This allows you to buy a home without using a down payment, and your monthly mortgage payment will only be based on your first mortgage.

Some state down payment assistance programs forgive the second loan if you own your home for a certain number of years. Others require you to pay it back, but not until you refinance, sell, or reach the end of your loan term and totally pay off your home.

Your city or locality may also have first-time homebuyer programs. Chicago and Houston are two examples of cities with their own programs in place. If you work in a public service profession, you may have access to additional opportunities through programs such as Nurse Next Door, Teacher Next Door and Firefighter Next Door.

Other First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Options

It might sound too good to be true, but some employers are willing to help their workers buy a home. It’s called employer-assisted housing (EAH), and it can come in the form of a grant, a matching program or a loan that’s gradually forgiven as you accumulate service time at your job.

Both public- and private-sector employers may offer these programs. You’re more likely to find EAH from a large employer that wants to help its employees live near work, perhaps because the workplace is in a higher-cost or economically disadvantaged community.

Sometimes you don’t even have to work for an employer to take advantage of its housing programs. For example, Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund is creating affordable housing to serve people earning 30% to 80% of the area median income in some communities where it operates.

