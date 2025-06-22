The First Thing Retirees Should Do With Funds From the Social Security Fairness Act

The Social Security Fairness Act, passed at the end of President Joe Biden’s term in 2024, removed the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO) and made it possible for many public servants to earn Social Security income on top of their other retirement plans.

As a result, many retirees are now receiving, or will soon receive, an influx of Social Security funds. Additional income for retirees is typically very welcome, but it can also lead to a temptation to overspend.

Here, three different financial experts suggest the first thing you should do with your additional income.

Add To Your Emergency Fund

The first thing you should do with any influx of funds you receive from the Social Security Fairness Act is create or contribute to an emergency fund, according to Eric Steffy, founder and CEO of Federal Solutions Support.

“Life happens and having an emergency fund for a time when you’ll face unexpected costs can keep you from racking up high-interest charges on a credit card, taking high-interest loans or dipping into accounts budgeted for daily expenses,” he said.

Ideally, your emergency fund should have at least $10,000 in it, though some people are able to ensure they have an even larger cushion.

“Having an emergency fund is a critical step for ensuring financial stability and providing a safety net during unexpected events,” Steffy said.

For seniors, the No. 1 big-ticket expense is, perhaps surprisingly, unexpected dental bills, because most costly dental procedures aren’t covered by Medicare. The second-largest unexpected financial event is changes in housing costs or property assessments.

Pay Down Any High-Interest Debt

Jason LaBarge, president at LaBarge Financial, suggested your first move be to review your high-interest debt and make a plan to pay it off as soon as possible.

“Credit card interest rates are usually over 20%, and that can cripple your finances over time. Use this opportunity to get yourself out of debt and back on track to achieving your retirement goals,” LaBarge said.

Debt payoff was another suggestion by Steffy. “Receiving an unbudgeted windfall may tempt you to make a few things on your wish list come true: that dream trip, new car or home improvement project. It’s fun to go for that wish list but it may be even more satisfying to erase stress by reducing debt,” he said.

He pointed out that for most retirees, carrying a mortgage, car loan or credit card debt while also paying for food, healthcare and often contributing to the support of others “can create a sense of vulnerability.”

Paying off debt first means you can indulge in leisure activities or make your life more comfortable after.

Invest It

If you receive extra Social Security payments, the first thing you should do is put that money into something that will benefit you for the rest of your life, according to Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Clearsurance.com.

“What that looks like will depend on the individual and their investment portfolio,” she said.

LaBarge added, “This would give your money the chance to grow with the market and be available for when you’re ready to do something fun.”

If you have properly saved for retirement, you will more comfortable treating yourself with the extra cash.

Keep Your Budget the Same

A final tip from Musson is that you should “keep your monthly budget exactly the same as it was before.”

Then, you can take your extra income and save it, invest it and build extra financial security or a legacy to leave to your heirs.

