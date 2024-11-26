First Tellurium Joins U.S. Defense Consortium

First Tellurium Corp (TSE:FTEL) has released an update.

First Tellurium Corp has joined the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium, marking a significant step in advancing tellurium-based technologies for defense and other government sectors. The company is working on innovative thermoelectric generators and exploring high-grade tellurium properties in North America to reduce reliance on foreign sources. This move aligns with U.S. government initiatives to secure domestic sources of critical minerals.

