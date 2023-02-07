First tanker set to load Iraqi oil at Turkey's Ceyhan port post-quake

Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

February 07, 2023 — 11:08 am EST

Written by Julia Payne. for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Vallesina tanker was given the all clear to berth at Turkey's Ceyhan oil export hub to load Iraqi crude oil, the first since the earthquake on Monday, ship tracking showed and a trading source said.

The Vallesina was shown at a jetty at the Botas Ceyhan terminal on Tuesday evening local time, based on Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking. A trading source said the vessel was given the all clear to load from storage.

