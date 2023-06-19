News & Insights

First tanker loads after restart of Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant

June 19, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker loaded a cargo from Equinor's EQNR.OL Hammerfest LNG plant in Arctic Norway at the weekend, the first to do so following an unplanned outage at the facility, Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data showed on Monday.

The Arctic Princess tanker loaded up at Melkoeya island, where the LNG plant is situated and departed on Monday morning, headed for the Klaipeda LNG terminal in Lithuania, according to the data.

An Equinor spokesperson declined to comment on specific loadings.

The company restarted the Hammerfest facility on Wednesday following a two-week outage to repair a leak in the cooling circuit.

