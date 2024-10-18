News & Insights

First Subway Series Since 2000 is a Major Possibility

October 18, 2024 — 02:45 pm EDT

Derek Jeter considered the 2000 World Series, where the Yankees faced the Mets, his most stressful experience, feeling relief rather than joy after winning. He believed losing to the Mets would have forced him to leave Manhattan, reflecting the pressure of maintaining control over the city. 

 

As the Yankees prepare for the ALCS against the Guardians and the Mets face the Dodgers in the NLCS, there's a chance of another Subway Series. This would be the third time both New York teams made the LCS in the same year, with 2000 being the last occurrence. 

 

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, formerly with the Yankees, and players from both teams are familiar faces, heightening anticipation. However, both teams remain focused on their current opponents, determined to advance.

Finsum: This could be an absolute electric sporting event in one of the most prominent sports cities in the U.S. 

